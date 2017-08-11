Manpasand Beverages net profit up 25.04 per cent at Rs. 35.82 crore in Q1 FY 2017-18

India’s leading fruit drink player, Manpasand Beverages Ltd. has reported a 25.04 per cent rise in net profit at Rs. 35.82 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2017 as against net profit of Rs. 28.65 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal.

Total Income for Q1 of FY 17-18 at Rs. 311.30 crore was higher by 30.45 per cent over previous fiscal’s same quarter total income of Rs. 238.63 crore. Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1FY18 was up by 9.79 per cent at Rs. 6.28.

Chairman & MD, Manpasand Beverages, Dhirendra Singh said, “In a short span, Manpasand has caught the imagination of costumers and investors. The company has co-created value for its various stakeholders. Despite of initial GST rollout concerns, the company’s performance remained sound. Continuing with its philosophy and endeavour of enhancing the shareholders’ value and to appreciate their confidence in the Company, the management at Manpasand Beverages has recommended the issuance of Bonus Shares in the ratio of 1:1, to make all their patrons a part of its growth story.”

Staying close to its two pronged strategy of expansion and innovation, the beverage major had an impressive growth trajectory in the last fiscal year ending March 31, 2017. The company’s move of launching newer products entering newer segments helped increase its market presence tremendously. This growth validates the trust of the stakeholders towards the company. Manpasand Beverages is striving to maintain this trajectory and in the coming days will take on more strategic steps to enhance its business. The company will double its production capacity in the coming 12-18 months. In addition, the company has lined up a few product launches that are not only innovative but also cater to health conscious customers.