Designer Bhumika Grover launches flagship eponymous outlet in Mumbai

Fashion designer Bhumika Grover’s all set to launch her eponymous store – a house of leading designer wear known for its sophisticated and ethnic couture – in Mumbai.

With polished and sophisticated interiors, the brand new Bhumika Grover outlet at Bandra, is fashionable and well equipped to make any occasion memorable with style and panache. Special attention must be given to the striking filigree work on metal platform adjacent to the ceiling.

A quaint corner of the store with translucent glass shelves is adorned with breath taking juttis, statement jewellery and heavy embellished minaudière. Its courteous staff, ambience and vintage collection play on the radiance of the modern day woman, thus, making it a much sought after shopping destination.

“I plan on expanding within India in key metro cities. I am also looking at franchisee channels along with large format stores, which are recognizing Indian designers and their works,” Bhumika said.

“Apart from this, my retail expansion plan will also cover going to markets like UAE, London and New York where I have a good consumer base and a following which appreciates designer wear but with Indian sensibilities. This is all planned for the next five years,” she added.

Bhumika Grover has been designing “affordable luxury fashion” in both traditional and contemporary fabrics with exquisite hand embroidery and a splash of mirror work in her designs. Her cuts, stand out with vivid use of colors and the silhouettes are breezy and beautiful and edgy.

The brand has also launched an exclusive line of accessories to complement the collection. These include clutches, drawstrings and beautiful embellished juttis.

She is known for celebrating the modern Indian Strong women across all age groups in her creations and this reflection can be seen in her designs compositions and silhouettes which forever are radiating brilliance and versatility either through hand crafted embroidery or using an old forgotten technique by her skilled craftsmen.

The ensembles have a touch of cotton, georgettes,chikankari work, lace, silks, brocades entwined with gorgeous borders and hand crafted embroidery simply take your breath away.