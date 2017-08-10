Amazon launches virtual customer service in India

Amazon on Wednesday announced the launch of virtual customer service (VCS) model, an initiative launched to create cost efficient employment prospects for skilled candidates seeking more flexible work opportunities.

With the initiative, Amazon is reaching out to a wider talent pool to ensure a high rate of diversity while also roping in talent who might not be able to physically attend regular office for various reasons, it said in a statement.

VCS has currently been launched in Hyderabad, Pune, Coimbatore and Noida and is hiring for entry level job opportunities along with opportunities for team managers and group managers in these cities, it said.

“We believe in opening up comfortable channels of employment to people and VCS is an opportunity for those who are unable to come to office every day due to personal reasons but are passionate about their work,” Director – talent acquisition APAC, Amazon, Priti R. said in a statement.

“We hope that this initiative will help many people resume their career and find an earning with the comfort of being at home,” he said.

With this initiative, Amazon aims to provide and enhance a proficient support experience to customers. The virtual customer service would help reduce customers’ effort, make it simpler to detect and quickly resolve the problems, apart from anticipating their needs and educating them on relevant products, programmes and services offered by Amazon.