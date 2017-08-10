L’Opéra joins hands with PVR; opens outlet at Director’s Cut

L’Opéra, Delhi-NCR’s finest, award-winning pâtisserie, has now joined hands with PVR, India’s leading cineplex brand, to bring a new delightful experience, to one of Delhi- NCR’s landmark commercial destinations, Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj.

Renowned for its unparalleled quality bakery and pastry products available throughout its 14 outlets, L’Opéra prides itself to share its French culinary roots with an ever-growing number of discerning patrons throughout the Delhi-NCR area.

Located at PVR Director’s Cut on the 3rd floor, the elegantly designed L’Opéra Salon de Thé by PVR accommodates up to 20 guests, allowing them to enjoy the very best of French dessert culture at PVR’s luxury flagship, where patrons are already lavished with high-end specialty foods such as sushi and premium popcorns, that can be relished on premises at Simply Sushi or The Den, the members only lounge at Director’s Cut, inside the auditoriums, or even as takeaway orders.

With fittings and furniture brought in from overseas, including antique furniture markets in France, painstaking rigor in the detailing of the setup and an exclusive setting recreating the most refined cafés’ atmosphere in Paris, guests enjoy the finest of both worlds. Adjacent to Director’s Cut, this handshake in the world of luxury presents the city with a one-of-a-kind offering, underlined by an exclusive L’Opera dessert menu exuding sophistication and class, to the well-established savoir-faire and chicness that both PVR and L’Opera are known for.