SPAR Hypermarket launches its 18th store in India in an innovative format

SPAR Hypermarket India has inaugurated its 18th store in a new and an innovative format in Coimbatore at the Prozone Mall.

The Generation Next store will offer customers innovation-led experiential shopping backed by technology for the first time in India. The Coimbatore store spans across 30,000 sq.ft, offering personalized, localized and entertaining shopping experience evoking the spirit of shopping at the neighbourhood mom-and-pop store with a range of assortment, quality and value.

All staff members of the store have been hired locally to offer the personalized shopping experience to its customers.

Commenting on the launch, Managing Director & CEO, SPAR Hypermarkets, Rajeev Krishnan said, “We understand that over the past 10 years, customers have evolved and so have their shopping aspirations. The larger and more organized we grew, we were forgetting the basics of connecting one-on-one with our customers. It’s time we innovate to create a store beyond transactional operations to creating customer experience that is shaped by both intelligent and emotional quotient (IQ & EQ). This second store in Coimbatore aims to offer an experience that each family member would look forward to shop.”

He added, “We believe in inclusive growth and growing the ecosystem as we grow, thus we have partnered with farmers, fishermen and SMEs in each region to build products from its inception the way customer wants it.”

The Educate, Entertain & Engage – Experience sections at the New store

The ‘Experience Sections’, which are a distinctive addition to the new format are designed uniquely for customers, depending on the role they play in their family.

Beauty: A beauty section with a experience zone has been added to allow the lady of the house to get a makeover done while the rest of the family shops.

Children: For the first time in the country, SPAR has put together all the kid’s products in the same section called ‘Little Wonders’ including infant needs to toys and sports. An interactive touchscreen has also been deployed in this section which can be used by kids to highlight their creativity along with infotainment content.

Seasonal products: There are sections such as ‘4 seasons’ which will display temporary highlights of the season, such as regional offers, products and assortment which includes food and non-food products.

Refresh: This section brings alive cuisines from 20 different restaurants with handpicked recipes to infuse local flavors. The Head Chef has experience working across premium and small format restaurant to offer a culinary delight to taste buds.

Home Furnishing: The ‘Home sweet Home’ section which houses everything needed for home décor has an interactive display. This allows the customers to try out bedspreads, curtains, and other décor products virtually to judiciously choose the product of their choice and to take control over their budget.

Freshly: This section located near the ‘Farmers Market’ (Fruits & Vegetables and Pulses) offers value-added services where the customers can get fresh fruit juices, salads made on the spot out of vegetables and fruits selected by them. The customers could also buy vegetables and get them cleaned and cut there, including fruits such as Jackfruit and Pineapple which are considered difficult to sort.

Grandma’s corner: There is also an interesting section which takes you back to nostalgia called ‘Grandma’s Corner’ which offers an insight into the world of homemade goodies such as pickles, spices and more. They also aim this section to become a place where Grandmothers of the community to interact and create a joyful treat for its customers.