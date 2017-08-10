Dabur Tunisie being wound down; liquidation in process

FMCG player Dabur India’s step-down subsidiary Dabur Tunisie is being wound down and the liquidation is in process, the company said today.

According to a PTI report: It, however, did not disclose the reason.

“Our step-down wholly-owned subsidiary Dabur Tunisie is being dissolved and the liquidation is in process,” Dabur India said in a BSE filing.

In 2016-17, Dabur Tunisie had a turnover of Rs 9.32 crore, 0.12 per cent of the consolidated turnover of Dabur India. Its net worth was Rs 1.02 crore as on March 31, 0.02 per cent of the consolidated net worth of Dabur India.