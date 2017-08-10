Home Food Dabur Tunisie being wound down; liquidation in process

Dabur Tunisie being wound down; liquidation in process

By  
-
SHARE

FMCG player India’s step-down subsidiary Tunisie is being wound down and the liquidation is in process, the company said today.

Dabur Tunisie being wound down; liquidation in process
In 2016-17, Dabur Tunisie had a turnover of Rs 9.32 crore, 0.12 per cent of the consolidated turnover of Dabur India

According to a PTI report: It, however, did not disclose the reason.

“Our step-down wholly-owned subsidiary is being dissolved and the liquidation is in process,” Dabur India said in a BSE filing.

In 2016-17, Dabur Tunisie had a turnover of Rs 9.32 crore, 0.12 per cent of the consolidated turnover of Dabur India. Its net worth was Rs 1.02 crore as on March 31, 0.02 per cent of the consolidated net worth of Dabur India.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR