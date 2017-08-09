McLeod Russel looks at entering packet tea segment

Tea producer McLeod Russel is looking at entering the packet tea market, the company’s Managing Director said on Wednesday.

“We are seriously looking at entering the packet tea segment. It is a step that the company will start taking. It is now in a study phase,” the company’s Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Aditya Khaitan said.

The company’s board has decided to initiate discussion with Eveready Industries India Limited for participating in a joint venture as a strategic business partner for development of packet tea business through a separate entity, he said.

It is envisaged that with this measure, both companies will bring their respective skills of marketing and distribution and tea plantation knowledge to focus and develop the packet tea business.

“How it will be processed and what role the McLeod will play in that are in the process of the study,” Khaitan said after the company’s Annual General Meeting.