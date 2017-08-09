Home Food Kellogg appoints Mohit Anand MD of India and South Asia biz

Kellogg appoints Mohit Anand MD of India and South Asia biz

Breakfast cereal brand India Pvt Ltd on Tuesday said it has appointed as Managing Director for its India and South Asia business.

Anand joins Kellogg from Unilever, where he was the Global Vice-President heading the water purification category for the company based out of London

According to a PTI report: He succeeds , who resigned after a six-year stint at Kellogg India. Anand will also be a member of the Kellogg Asia Pacific leadership team.

Anand joins Kellogg from , where he was the Global Vice-President heading the water purification category for the company based out of London.

He was also associated with for 15 years in a variety of assignments including marketing for Asia-Pacific with stints in India, Philippines and Singapore.

