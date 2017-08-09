YWC Fashion launches its first store in Varanasi

YWC, the premium sports lifestyle brand by star Cricketer Yuvraj Singh, launched its very first brick-and-mortar stand-alone store at Varanasi on Tuesday. The store, spread across an area of 1350 sq. ft., located at JHV Mall, speaks of an ultra-modern appeal to itself, amidst the cultural capital of India.

“I whole-heartedly take pride in the fact that YWC is a homegrown Indian brand and what better way to celebrate our roots but to have our first offline store in Varanasi, one of the most iconic heritage cities of India. Varanasi being one of the oldest living cities in the world and having the symbol of being a World Heritage Site made it an ideal choice for me to represent YWC in a physical space with its roots planted firmly in social awareness. Through the small steps we take via our first store being located here, we aim to add to the upliftment of the city and celebrate our global culture,” said Cricketer Yuvraj Singh.

YWC will also be available through other multi-brand outlets in Varanasi, via a shop in shop format. In the online space, the brand is available on Myntra and Jabong besides its own portal – www.ywcfashion.com. The product pricing ranges between Rs 699 to Rs 4,999 and part of the proceeds go to Yuvraj Singh’s foundation for cancer awareness – YouWeCan.

Elated at the brand’s first store launch at Varanasi, Brand CEO, Shazmeen Kara said, “We have received an overwhelming response since the launch of YWC in 2016 and the collections we have in place via our online presence. Looking at the same, we felt the need to having a personal touch to the brand and Varanasi made for a unique choice. The city represents a beautiful amalgamation of old and new cultures, hence demands for a contemporary fashion brands presence, still rooted in Indian culture. This being the brand’s first stand-alone store, we do look forward to great beginning!”

Founder Partner of Suditi Industries, which also licenses, and manufactures the brand YWC, Pawan Aggarwal said, ‘The Varanasi store launch is well times for the brand and I feel it will be a strategic move to be present in the heritage capital of India. We are happy to showcase the fashion forward clothing from YWC and will be expanding aggressively in the coming few months’.

This extension into fashion is a natural progression of Yuvraj’s philosophy of Live|Dare|Inspire. The core of the brand is rooted in his personal journey with YouWeCan – an NGO he setup specifically for cancer survivors and patients. Most importantly, the royalties from the sale of every product will contribute to the NGO with a long term objective to make it self-sustaining. This kind of participative CSR to involve a larger audience to support this important cause is his big vision very evident in his passion and deep involvement in the creation of YWC label.

The YWC kids collection and accessories is the recent addition to the brand’s wide portfolio.