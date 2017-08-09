FCUK India to base expansion on market research, align strategy with e-commerce

Premium underwear brand FCUK Underwear is building on the cutting-edge style and design aesthetic of its parent apparel brand in India, playing on its core strengths of product quality, perfect body contouring fits and fun and audacious prints that keep the brand’s exciting image alive.

The brand’s current portfolio comprises of menswear range including briefs, trunks, vests, boxer shorts, sleep shorts, sleep tees, basic tees, and pajamas. All collections are designed with themes or latest trends in mind, or according to the season.

Focus: Consumer

“Our target consumers are discerning, style-conscious. The brand targets the price point between the mass and super premium category – that is between Rs 400 to Rs 1,200 per product – and the designs and styles are meant for those who appreciate fashion even in their underwear,” says Senior Manager Modern Trade at FCUK, Mohini Tillu.

Their latest Spring Summer 2017 collection is inspired from various themes reminiscent of modern take on traditional prints, including ethnic themes like Paisley, Ikat, Block Print, and Watercolor effect.

There is even a Varsity theme catering to college attractions such as sports inspiration color blocks based on comfort with stretchable looks and feel. The collection also includes geometric themes with both bold and minimalistic designs.

Further in the new nautical theme, nautical influences are being transferred to geometrical patterns and sailors prints. The range comprises colors and trends from the selected season trends and palette is based on an amalgamation of selected fabric, quality, comfort and fits.

Innovations & Inventiveness

The brand is known for its inventiveness such as the finishing in the Bold, Graffiti and England ranges that use a lock in-new technology. Other innovations include ultra-soft waistbands and the fabrication of “second skin” in its Gradient collection.

“Further inventions are in process with different fabric structures, finishes, washes which are different and outstanding from common innerwear products. We’re also working on expanding the product range for sleep and loungewear,” says Tillu.

The brand’s primary markets in India are metro cities, state capitals and union territories.

“Our product is available in 500 MBO’s across India and in regional retail formats. We also have a significant presence across all national large format retail stores. Then we have exclusive French Connection stores,” says Tillu, adding that their top five retailers are Lulu Mall in Cochin, Bachoomal Collections in Agra, A-One and Khubsoorat in Delhi and Behind Scene in Bengaluru.

Offline & Online Expansion Plans

For FCUK, expansion has always been based on market research and surveys.

“FCUK being a premium brand, expansion is based on the demand spike from particular regions. This will indicate whether the market is ready to accept our quality product or not,” Tillu explains.

In as far as e-commerce is concerned, the brand is available on all key online retail platforms in India.

“Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, Jabong, Koovs, Snapdeal, Tata CliQ, Paytm, Ajio – we are everywhere. The brand is getting adequate traction in the online space and we are aligning our strategy to the online space keeping in mind the strength of each retailer,” says Tillu.