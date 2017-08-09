OGX presents ever straight Brazilian Keratin Therapy

Natural Indulgence, a reputed name in the distributorship of hair, skin and personal care products, brings a revolutionary concept for hair in India with OGX Brazilian Keratin Therapy range. The prime ingredient, Keratin Protein lends a brand new feeling to your hair. It is an exclusive blend of antioxidant rich organic Coconut Oil, along with rich Keratin proteins to strengthen the hair, while organic Avocado Oil and Cocoa Butter smoothen the cuticle for straight, strong hair, adding a brilliant glow and luminescent shine. The range comprises of a shampoo, conditioner, flat iron spray and an oil mist.

Brazilian Keratin Therapy Shampoo and Conditioner: This rich, sulfate-free formula smoothes and strengthens curly or wavy hair.

Brazilian Keratin Therapy Flat Iron Spray: It protects against heat damage caused by flat irons, curling irons, and other heat styling tools.

Brazilian Keratin Therapy Shimmering Keratin Oil Mist: This is a rich, weightless mist that tames fly-aways, instantly hydrates and adds shine for a glistening radiant glow on the hair.

USP

OGX is for those who aspire to make better choices and are aware of the integrity of ingredients. The exotic active ingredients ensure an indulging experience for the clients that invigorates their senses. The formulas are free of paraben and SLS. Also, the products are not tested on animals and are packaged in eco-friendly bottles which are manufactured from materials containing recycled post-consumer resin.

Price and availability

The range of OGX Ever Straight Brazilian Keratin Therapy is priced at Rs 725 for each product. It is available with selected retailers and salons in major cities across India.