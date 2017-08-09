Little M.A.C launched in India exclusively on Myntra

Myntra has announced the launch of the leading professional cosmetics brand, M.A.C Cosmetics, with it’s new collection, Little M.A.C, a selection of M.A.C’s favourite products available in travel-ready sizes, exclusively on its platform. This is the first time the collection is available in India.

Little M.A.C offers some of its classics in tote-able and airport-friendly size of 30ml or less, starting at Rs 900.

CEO, Myntra-Jabong, Ananth Narayanan said, “M.A.C reverberates as one of the most desirable cosmetic brands globally. With the introduction of Little M.A.C exclusively on our platform, we are making this new affordable range accessible to hundreds of thousands of women in the country. Myntra is fast becoming a destination for Beauty and Personal Care and we are targeting to grow this category 10x in 10 months.”

General Manager, Estee Lauder Brands, Rohan Vaziralli said, “The Estée Lauder Companies India and M·A·C Cosmetics are delighted to partner with Myntra. M·A·C, is the prestigious makeup leader in India and with this association we are pleased to further expand our footprint and reach out to a larger consumer base across India. This business collaboration with Myntra will help in realizing our vision of making M·A·C easily available to all aspiring consumers.”

Myntra is focusing on the Beauty and Personal Care segment with a strong emphasis on premium beauty brands. It has recently launched Clinique, Bobbi Brown and Estée Lauder from the ELCA group of cosmetic brands and is planning to launch over 100 Beauty and Personal Care brands this year.