India Handloom Brand eyes two-fold rise in sales in 2017-18

The sale of products from India Handloom Brand (IHB), an initiative of the Ministry of Textiles, is likely to see a two-fold rise at Rs 180 crore in the current financial year, says a senior official.

According to a PTI report: The IHB is an endorsement to quality of the handloom products in terms of raw material, processing, embellishments, weaving design and other parameters, besides social and environmental compliances.

The IHB portal lists such products and contact details of their manufacturers and retailers, from where buyers can procure them. These products include natural dyed fabrics and sarees, organic cotton fabrics, cotton and silk sarees and branded handloom products sold in stores which have tied up with the IHB.

During 2016-17, the India Handloom Brand product sales were to the tune of Rs 95.63 crore. During the first two months of the current fiscal (April-May), the combined sales figure was Rs 29.42 crore.

Going by the first two months average of Rs 15 crore each, the Development Commissioner (Handlooms) expects the sales to reach at least Rs 180 crore in the current fiscal.

“With average sales of Rs 15 crore a month we should reach the Rs 180 crore mark. Handloom products are sold more during the winter months so sales may increase going forward,” Development Commissioner (Handlooms) Shantmanu told PTI.

The office of Development Commissioner for Handlooms has also engaged retail stores for selling India Handloom Brand products under partnership framework for IHB retail stores. These stores have set aside an exclusive area for showcasing and selling IHB branded products only.