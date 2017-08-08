Future Enterprises reports Q1 net loss at Rs 45.46 crore

Homegrown retail major Future Enterprises has reported standalone net loss of Rs 45.46 crore for the first quarter ended June 30 on account of lower income and higher expenses.

According to a PTI report: The company, earlier known as Future Retail, had posted a net profit of Rs 315.48 crore in the April-June quarter of the previous fiscal.

Future Enterprises (FEL) total income stood at Rs 1,045.66 crore in the quarter under review as compared to Rs 1,272.71 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a BSE filing.

Its expenses in the first quarter of this fiscal were at Rs 1,091.12 crore as against Rs 957.23 crore reported a year ago.