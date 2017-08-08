Apparel retailer Lifestyle to expand retail presence; add six more stores

Apparel retailer Lifestyle plans to open six more stores during this fiscal, a top company official said.

According to a PTI report: The company will open stores across the country, including in Chennai, Mysuru, Bengaluru and Pune in this financial year, with an investment of Rs 10 crore each, Lifestyle’s President – Retail Operations N Sathiyanarayanan told PTI.

Sathiyanarayanan, here in connection with the inaugural of Lifestyle’s second store, at Prozone Mall, said the company at present had 62 stores and would have 68 by the end of this fiscal and work for the same had already started.

Asked how GST had affected the business, he was quoted by PTI as saying, “It is helping us.”

The company, part of Dubai-based retail and hospital conglomerate, The Landmark group, has not revised prices in view of the GST.

“As customers are benefited, we are not going to hike prices,” he told PTI.