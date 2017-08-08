Amazon kicks off festive season with Great Indian Sale starting tomorrow

Amazon.in on Tuesday announced that the Amazon Great Indian Sale will start from 12 am (midnight) on August 9 up to 11:59 pm on August 12 will offer a selection of over 100 million products across various categories, including big brands, with irresistible deals at attractive prices.

Customers will be able to shop for thousands of blockbuster deals, benefit from discounts and deals on a large selection of Mobiles, Tablets, Laptops, TVs, Fashion and Large Appliances.

This Great Indian Sale – according to vendors – is a smaller version of the sale Amazon India plans to host in September as a run-up to the festive season that peaks with Diwali in October and stretches till Christmas.

Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale too is scheduled for mid-September.

Combined gross merchandise value, a proxy for gross sales, for Flipkart and Amazon India from their festive sales events increased to $900 million in 2016 from about $300 million in 2015, Forrester Research said in a June report titled ‘The State of India’s Online Retail Market in 2017.’

Explosive Deals

Prime members will have access to Prime exclusive deals such as Buy One Buy TV and get one TV free. Prime members will also have 30 minutes early access to other top deals!

Customers can take advantage of No-Cost EMI – can buy now, pay later in installments on credit cards and Bajaj Finserv EMI cards on a large selection of products above INR 5,000 across large appliances, consumer electronics, mobile phones, laptops, watches, shoes, luggage and more!

Those topping up their Amazon Pay balance will get extra 15 per cent cashback up to Rs 300. When customers use their Amazon Pay balance they can enjoy fast and easy checkouts, quicker refunds coupled with a secured shopping experience on Amazon.in. In addition customers using SBI debit and credit cards can get cashback up to Rs 1,500 – 10 per cent when they shop on the Desktop and 15 per cent if they shop on the app.

Special offers are in store for customers who shop on the App for Rs 500 and more, get Rs 900 off on domestic flight tickets from Goomo.com. 10 lucky couples stand a chance to win an all-expenses paid trip to Bali.

“With The Great Indian Sale, we are excited to bring together exciting and fantastic deals from thousands of brands and sellers across a vast selection of products in all types of product categories. Customers across the country can buy products of their choice with assured fast & reliable delivery. As always, this Great Indian Sale has something for everyone!” said Vice President – Category Management, Amazon India, Manish Tiwary.

According to the Forrester report, India’s online retail market grew 33.7% to $16.3 billion in 2016, significantly slower than its 114.4% growth in the prior year. Forrester forecasts the market to increase by about 31% to $21.3 billion this year.