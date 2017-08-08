Navrathan Jewellers launches in-store boutique exclusively for diamond jewellery

Bengaluru-based Navrathan Jewellers has opened an exclusive Diamond Jewellery Boutique at Jayanagar, a prime neighbourhood of the city. The boutique, which is housed within its existing store, was inaugurated on Sunday by celebrated South Indian movie stars, Yash and Radhika Pandit, along with D Kupendra Reddy, Rajya Sabha MP, Govt. of India, as the chief guest and Arathi Krishna, Deputy Chairman, NRI Forum, Govt. of Karnataka, as the guest of honor.

Navrathan’s Managing Director, M. Gautham Chand, was also present on the occasion.

The boutique, spanning an area of 2,500 sq. ft., is exclusively dedicated to diamond jewellery, while the rest of the store has a broad range of gold and platinum collections for all occasions, ranging from wedding jewellery to work-wear jewellery.

Each part of the diamond floor reflects the distinctive jewellery it displays. Right from the walls, the ceiling and the flooring to the colors and lighting, the showroom offers a unique experience. The interiors of the store have a charming vibe to it and the entire boutique offers a very comfortable buying atmosphere and ambience. The store staff is trained to deliver high standards of personalised service.

Talking about the launch of the diamond section, Store In-Charge Rahul Jain, said: “It makes us very happy to see how the company is growing to greater heights. We are delighted to unveil our Special Diamond Boutique. Keeping in mind the ongoing trends, we decided to have a floor which would only cater to diamonds. The specialty of this boutique is that the customers can find full cut diamonds all of the superior quality.”

Originated in 1954, Navrathan Jewellers is known for its exquisite designs, intricate craftsmanship, and antique techniques. M. Gautham Chand, has been a pioneer in many ways, having been the first to integrate antique temple jewellery designs into modern settings that are style statements in themselves.

Currently, Navrathan has three stores (two in Bengaluru and one in Delhi). Each of its stores is a treasure trove of gold and platinum jewellery inspired by tradition and embellished with Belgian-cut diamonds and precious gem. Be it faceted diamonds, Jadau or Meenakari, the jeweller strives to create an heirloom with each of its pieces to cater to the neoclassical woman.