Menu Planning: The medium is the message in food retailing

3 3 Planning a Menu

A good menu takes into account several factors in its planning. Not only does one not repeat the main ingredients, but one also doesn’t repeat a culinary technique through courses. For instance, you can’t have a soufflé as a starter and then serve up an airy dessert, both of which require the same set of culinary techniques. Copying menus from other restaurants is again a brainless way to go. While some cafes and diners have video loops of their specials, there is something special about being handed a café menu, which has been printed on stiff paper and presented well.

Planning and designing a menu might take a few weeks or sometimes even months. One needs to get the mechanics of menu engineering right because that is what everything boils down to when planning and designing a menu. The mechanics of menu engineering involves the interplay of various factors – striking the right balance of nutrients, placing the dishes strategically, understanding the profitability and popularity of the dishes you want to put on the menu, and a lot more.

“It has to be ensured that the dishes that are finally put on a menu are popular locally. A menu should also have other kinds of dishes that guests have heard about and would like to indulge in. A dish might not earn a profit but has to be there on the menu because the guests want it. A guest generally walks into a restaurant with some company and they can have different tastes and preferences. The challenge lies in catering to those tastes and preferences of your guests,” says Chef Nader Sheikh of Sheraton Grand Pune Bund Garden Hotel.

“Bearing in mind the guests’ preferences, a team of chefs, including the Executive Chef, Executive Sous Chef, Executive Pastry Chefs and Specialty Head Chefs work along with the Food & Beverage Director to finalize the menu. The team checks each menu item on various parameters such as plating, serving ease, authenticity, etc.,” points out Chef Amitesh Virdi of JW Marriott Mumbai, Sahar.

According to Chef Nader Sheikh, “A menu is finalized with the consent of experienced people from the food and beverage background. While it is definitely the chefs who will prepare the food, but an experienced professional such as food and beverage director helps to bring in a lot of ideas, which are meshed and blended with the chefs’ inputs. But it is ultimately the General Manager who takes the final call as he has been in the industry for years and has the knowledge of the nitty-gritty to run a high-end top food service establishment.”

But it goes without saying that menu planning and its finalizing is a tedious drawn-out process and it involves the collective efforts of the chefs, service personnel and marketing experts.

The aim of all the brainstorming is to create a refined menu that plays out harmoniously in a well-turned-out kitchen, giving customers not only the best of ingredients but the benefits of full culinary perfection as well. In planning a menu, a restaurant and its team focuses on the clients it wants to target, food trends in market and the philosophy of the company. For instance, JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar takes into account – in planning the menu – factors like brand compliance, resonance with the restaurant’s positioning, the quality of food and the requisite choice in the variety of dishes.

“A menu has to be balanced with respect to the diversity of ingredients and locally sourced fresh products. For example, the menu must strike a balance between meats, greens, pulses, etc. The balance between carbohydrates, protein, starch and other nutrients is important too. The diversity of regions must also be looked into. We also take into account the preferences of vegans, pescatarians, vegetarians, non-vegetarians and those that favour gluten-free diets and other specialty foods,” explains Chef Amitesh Virdi of JW Marriott Mumbai, Sahar.

Season and availability of fresh produce also plays a vital role in menu planning. Many menus go a step further by highlighting the origins of ingredients to even making their desserts in-house, especially in the case of ice-creams. Day specials are another good way of attracting customers. Dishes, courses and pairings, which complement each other, are also effective.

“Be it any cuisine, if seasonal produce is not put on the menu, the flavour of dishes will not be great. Additionally, non-seasonal produce will cost more because of the transportation expense involved and will also contribute to a greater carbon footprint. Also, when planning a menu, one needs to take into account considerations of the space available, equipment, and work flow needs so as to work efficiently,” says Chef Sahil Arora of Renaissance Mumbai Convention Centre.