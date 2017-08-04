Flipkart launches the ‘Perfect Buying Experience’ in large appliances for customers this festive season

Flipkart, India’s largest e-commerce marketplace is revamping its large appliances category by bringing customers the ‘Perfect Buying Experience’ program which entails a wider product selection, faster and more efficient after-sales delivery and installation service, and a more engaging user experience.

Through this revamp, Flipkart will take its market share to 80 per cent this festive season. Flipkart has also launched a marketing campaign to communicate this value proposition with a message – ‘Kahin aur Kyun jaana, jab Flipkart hai Na’.

In order to address the significantly higher demand surges in the festive season, Flipkart has immensely ramped up its product selection and stock levels to offer the widest range of top rated products across leading brands at great prices. Flipkart has also enabled a unique capability of synchronising Next Day delivery and installation in top 13 cities within a few hours for brands that have partnered with the company’s in-house service partner, Jeeves.

Furthermore, to meet customers demand for speedy and efficient deliveries, Flipkart has built 9 dedicated warehouses and last mile network for large appliances with specialized capability of handling fragile and bulky items in order to deliver damage free and assured next day delivery service. Several leading TV and appliance brands have tied up with Flipkart to extend this service to 70 per cent of Flipkart’s customer base.

Flipkart has also significantly enhanced the consumer connect experience to become the research destination through a plethora of data-driven and user friendly enhancements such as ‘ePromoter Videos’ to take customers through a user perspective of a product by simplifying all technical specifications to usage hacks and ‘Parameterized User Ratings’, a pioneering industry-first feature where Flipkart will enable customers to see feature-wise user ratings.

Speaking on the development, Head – Large Appliances at Flipkart, Sandeep Karwa said, “The Large Appliances category on Flipkart has been steadily growing with a continuous surge in demand from customers all over the country. Owing to the acknowledgement we have received by our customers, we have been able to witness this remarkable growth momentum. Through this revamp, we have significantly beefed up our robust supply-chain offering customers and enhanced selection at affordable prices. We will offer customers the best of all factors relevant to purchasing Large Appliances – Best Brands, Great Prices, Assured Service, Best Exchange and Best Warranty.”