Cadbury Dairy Milk introduces two new limited edition flavours

Mondelez India Foods Private Limited, a part of Mondelēz International, a leading global snacking powerhouse, has announced the launch of Cadbury Dairy Milk Cashew & Coconut and Cadbury Dairy Milk Butterscotch Crunch – two limited edition flavours in its Cadbury Dairy Milk portfolio, as it celebrates friendship and joy, this August.

Cadbury Dairy Milk, India’s favourite chocolate, enjoys a special place in the hearts of consumers and has a strong association with happiness. In line with this spirit and the joy of giving something special to friends on Friendship Day, Mondelez India has launched these new limited edition flavours to surround friends in the sweetness of real friendship.

Director – Marketing (Chocolates), Mondelez India, Prashant Peres, said, “For many years now, Cadbury Dairy Milk has represented a plethora of emotions, from shared values such as family togetherness, to shared good feelings and collective joy. The upcoming friendship day in August is a collective and one of the more popular occasions amongst the youth in schools and colleges. We wanted to use this as an opportunity to remind the digital savvy youth that Friendship Day could be a great opportunity to meet their friends in the real world. The thought is to get the youth off social media, and get them to meet, greet and wish friends in person this friendship day. It seemed like the right day to make CDM an intrinsic part of the celebration with friends and actually make it a marker of this occasion.”

The launch of the limited edition Cadbury Dairy Milk will be supported by a 360-degree communication campaign that includes a new TVC, as well as outdoor, print and digital campaigns targeting the brands core target audience i.e. youth.

The new flavours have been made available starting mid-July – and will be available until Friendship Day or until stocks last and have been priced at Rs 45.