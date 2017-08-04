Uniqlo introduces apparel vending machines

Uniqlo, the Japanese retailer, is launching new vending machines at 10 locations across the US, including malls and airports.

The vending machines, called Uniqlo To Go, allow the brand to open in different markets and grow their presence in the US without having to commit to investing in stores. It also allows them to take advantage of foot traffic in busy airports.

The first vending machine has been installed at Oakland International Airport on Wednesday. A further nine will open around the country at places like Hollywood & Highland Center in Los Angeles, Houston Airport, and Queens Center in New York throughout August and September.

As for the operation of the vending machines, customers can use both debit or credit cards and access product via touch screens and a user interface.

After browsing products, selecting and completing the transaction, a robotic arm retrieves the product. A conveyor shelf moves the item onto the robotic arm and the arm brings it to a window. From here, the customer can access the items.

Apparel available for purchase includes Uniqlo’s Heat Tech Ultralight down jackets (US $69.9) and Heat Tech tops (US $14.90). Both items are available in a variety of colours and styles for men and women.