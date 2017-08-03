Saint Laurent teams up with Farfetch to launch online sales in China

The Kering-owned French luxury and fashion brand Saint Laurent is stepping up its e-commerce efforts in China to sell products on a new online platform launched jointly by British luxury e-tailer Farfetch with e-commerce giant JD.com.

Collections from Kering-owned luxury house’s stores in China will be integrated into the Farfetch platform, starting with those in Shanghai, Beijing and Hong Kong.

In addition to same-day delivery, in October Saint Laurent will be the first luxury brand to offer 90-minute delivery in China, via Farfetch, to customers in Shanghai and Beijing, followed by Hong Kong. Chinese customers will also have access to the greatest selection of Saint Laurent products with localised payment options.

It seems to be necessary for Saint Laurent to expand its online presence in China in order to grow its popularity among Chinese consumers. The brand currently only has 18 stores in China, with the majority of them located in first-tier cities such as Shanghai, Shenzhen and Beijing.