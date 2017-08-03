PAYBACK India announces appointment of new CEO

PAYBACK India, has announced the appointment of Gautam Kaushik as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) to further its journey as a growth-oriented and consumer-centric coalition loyalty program in India.

In his capacity as the new CEO, Gautam Kaushik will be spearheading the India operations and will be leading all the critical business areas including Strategic Business Planning and Development, Partner Management & Acquisitions and Customer Engagement.

He aims to take PAYBACK to the next level with expansion across new service categories and customer segments. His primary focus would be towards driving engagement through new touch points and creating transformational customer experiences.

Prior to joining PAYBACK, Kaushik was working with American Express (AMEX) as Vice President (VP) and Chief Financial Officer (CFO), wherein he drove several potential acquisitions and strategic partnerships impacting critical business growth for AMEX in India.

Commenting on the appointment CEO, PAYBACK, Gautam Kaushik said, “It gives me immense pride in taking up this new responsibility at a time when the loyalty industry is at an inflection point with digitization playing a disruptive role in influencing business dynamics and consumer engagement. I am truly excited and at the same time committed to formulating new and diverse ideas that will lead to fulfilling the business objectives of our partners and create delightful experiences for our members.”