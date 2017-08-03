Amazon hired 50,000 employees in a single day

Amazon hosted the nation’s largest job fair on Wednesday at 12 different locations across the country. The behemoth tech company was looking to fill more than 50,000 full and part-time jobs, mostly at the company’s fulfillment centers.

Nearly 40,000 of packing, sorting and shipping jobs at Amazon were full-time and most will count toward Amazon’s previously announced goal of adding 100,000 full-time workers by the middle of next year.

The company is advertising starting wages that range from US $11.50 an hour in Chattanooga, Tennessee, to US $13.75 an hour in Kent, Washington, near Amazon’s Seattle headquarters.

In Washington State, the current minimum wage is US $11.50, but by 2020 this will increase to US $13.50.

Amazon was also hoping to hire software engineers, data scientists, and customer service workers.