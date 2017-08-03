Dollar Bigboss eyes rural expansion, targets Rs 1000 crore turnover

Hosiery major Dollar Industries Limited, which registered a turnover of Rs 906 crore for the FY 2016-17 and is eyeing Rs 1000 crore this year, has come up with a new product – trendy trunks that are made of micro modal fabric. The company is touting this as an innovative product due because the fabric fiber – Micro Modal – is the world’s softest and finest fabric for innerwear.

“Innovation and style go hand in hand in Dollar. We come up with new and improved versions of our product every season on the basis of global fashion trend and customer demand,” says Managing Director & CEO of Dollar Industries Ltd, Vinod Kumar Gupta.

“We have also broken tradition and used fresh colours and shades like mesa rose, orange, air force blue and so on,” he adds.

In an effort to grab Millennial attention, the brand has also introduced a new range of gym vests has also been introduced for the fitness conscious youth of today. “Our product range consists of Bigboss premium vests, sports vests, fashion trunks, premium trunks and premium briefs,” he says.

READ MORE: Dollar Industries debuts on NSE

He adds that trendy designs, POP colour quality products in affordable prices to c onsumers is the brand’s main strength. “Our target audience is mainly families in the income group of above Rs 10,000 per month. We target the male audience, who aspire to wear branded garments but do not have money to buy international brands. We mainly target the urban cities along with the rural market.”

The brand has 85,000 MBO’s across India and is planning on coming up with EBO’s in the near future. “Even though we are present all over India but we are now exploring rural markets more aggressively,” says Gupta.

The brand is also going the online way, exploring the e-commerce space.

“We have our own e-retail site dollarshoppe.in where we sell a range of our products. Other than this our products are also available on popular e-commerce sites including Amazon, Flipkart, eBay, Snapdeal, and Voonik,” concludes Gupta.