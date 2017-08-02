PC Jewellers posts 27.42 pc jump in standalone net profit

PC Jewellers today posted 27.42 per cent jump in standalone net profit at Rs 135.83 crore for quarter ended June 30 on strong sales.

According to a PTI report: Net profit stood at Rs 106.59 crore in the same quarter of 2016-17 fiscal, it said in a BSE filing.

Net income grew 27.79 per cent to Rs 2,140.03 crore in April-June quarter of 2017-18 fiscal from Rs 1,674.60 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from domestic sales rose to Rs 1,382.55 crore from Rs 1,049.79 crore, while income from exports improved to Rs 735.99 crore from Rs 614.68 crore in the said period.

The company’s expenses, however, remained higher at Rs 1,949.89 crore during the period under review as against Rs 1,527.42 crore in June quarter last fiscal.

In the filing, the company informed that it would grant one lakh stock option to eligible employees of the subsidiary firm at Rs 10 per share as per the 2011 plan.

The company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and sale of gold jewellery, diamond studded jewellery and silver articles.