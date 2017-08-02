Westlife Development reports Rs 22 lakh net profit in Apr-Jun

Westlife Development, the owner and master franchisee for McDonalds restaurants in west and south India, has reported a net profit of Rs 22 lakh in April-June quarter as against a loss of Rs 2.1 crore in the comparable quarter in 2016.

According to a PTI report: Revenues for the quarter saw a 13.9 per cent growth, at Rs 260 crore as compared to Rs 226.2 crore in April-June 2016.

“Good topline growth, coupled with robust same store sales, business investments, and good value propositions have contributed to the positive performance,” Vice Chairman, Westlife Development, Amit Jatia told PTI here.

“We have clocked an 8.7 per cent growth in same store sales for the April-June quarter compared to 3.4 per cent growth in the comparable quarter last year. This makes it the eight consecutive quarter of positive sales growth for the company,” he was further quoted by PTI as saying.

The McCafes have also seen highest average daily sales during the quarter since inception.

Further, McDelivery has also seen positive growth, where 50 per cent of the delivery sales are coming from online – both the app and website of McDonalds, Jatia said.

The company has been rapidly growing the McCafe footprint with 10 outlets being added during this quarter, taking the total count to 121.

“McCafe has been instrumental in helping the company broaden its market and grow baseline sales,” he told PTI.

The company has also added three new restaurants during the quarter, taking the total count to 261 in the West and South.

“We are on target with our aim to open about 450-500 restaurants by 2022,” Jatia was further quoted by PTI as saying.

The company recently refurbished some of its stores, to a future-forward format. The Experience of the Future (EOTF) stores were launched as a pilot in Mumbai in Janaury, and since then has seen about five more outlets opening up during the year.