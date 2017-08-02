ITC Foods launches biscuit ‘enriched’ with native Indian cow milk

ITC Foods has announced the launch of a biscuit variety enriched with native Indian cow milk.

According to a PTI report: The Sunfeast NaatMaad Paal biscuits are enriched with native Indian cow milk and fortified with the goodness of eight essential vitamins, iron and calcium.

It will be priced at Rs 10 for 83 gm and will be available at all retailers, modern format and topend general trade in Tamil Nadu, a company release said.

Chief Operative Officer, Biscuits Confections Cluster, Foods Division, ITC Limited, Paritosh Wali said with the latest launch, the company “has taken the brand to an all new level by including a core ingredient for a mother to build her child’s nutrition.”