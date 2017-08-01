QSR apps eating Foodservice mobile space: App Annie Report

Apps are increasingly becoming integrated into daily life, with App Annie Intelligence forecasting that downloads in the US will exceed 15 billion by 2020. Businesses across all verticals are seeing the value in offering a complete customer experience, with those in the consumer packaged goods (CPG), transportation and retail space finding it a necessity.

Quick-service restaurants (QSR) under the foodservice apps umbrella have been growing at a fast clip, with a 35 per cent CAGR from 2014 to 2016. QSR apps are ruling the top foodservice apps and best-in-class QSR apps treat being on customers’ devices as a privilege, flawlessly execute both on the app and in-store, and stay focused on innovation.

In the report, State of QSR Apps in the US, App Annie outlines best practices that restaurants can integrate and apply to ensure that users are receiving the best possible interaction with them in-app.

