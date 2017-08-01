Indian FMCG firms outpace MNCs in growth, revenue: Assocham-TechSci Report

Domestic fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies have performed significantly well vis-a-vis the multinational companies (MNCs) in India during 2015-16, a research report said on Monday.

“The combined overall revenue of selected eight MNCs during the FY 16 registered a total of $9,436.66 million, whereas the combined revenue of selected seven Indian FMCG is $11,066.46 million,” the Assocham-TechSci Research report said.

According to the joint study, which observed performance analysis of selected Indian FMCG companies, the highest profit after tax margin is maintained at 25.48 per cent by ITC during 2015-16, as compared to Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health Care among selected leading MNC players in FMCG sector in India, which maintained the highest profit after tax margin at 17.03 per cent.

The study stated that Britannia Industries stood second among firms in terms of revenue of $1,222.75 million during 2015-16 and has registered revenue growth of 10.76 per cent as compared to 2014-15.

However, its after-taxes profit margin (PAT) stood at 9.43 per cent, which is comparatively lower than its peers in the sector.

The performance of Dabur India is next to ITC in terms of PAT registered at 16.34 per cent, followed by Godrej Consumer Products at 15.37 per cent, the report said.

“About the performance of Amul, although the company has revenue $743.69 million, which is slightly more than Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., its PAT margin is least amongst others at just 0.32 per cent,” the joint study said.

“In case of Amul, the reason can be the fact of controlled prices and nature of milk and milk-made products.”

After analysing the performance of selected multinational companies of FMCG sector in India, the study has observed that Hindustan Unilever is leading with its revenue of $4,921.10 million with 3.84 per cent year-on-year growth in the revenue.

However, the PAT margin of the company during the year is $628.06 million or 12.76 per cent, which is comparatively lower than its competitor.

The report further cited that the performance of Glaxosmithkline Consumer Healthcare has recorded 15.94 per cent PAT margin, followed by Colgate-Palmolive (India) with 13.85 PAT margin.

About the performance of PepsiCo India, the report added that the company could not make it possible to have satisfactory overall profit as there was negative PAT margin by 2.18 per cent.