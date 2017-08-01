Online lifestyle brand The label Life experiments with pop-up retail

Thelabellife.com (TLL), a Mumbai headquartered online lifestyle brand, is now experimenting with the pop-up retail concept to engage with its customers offline. The online retailer had held its first one-of-a kind pop-up recently, in Phoenix Marketcity, a shopping mall located in Kurla, Mumbai. The brand chose to keep the design of its pop-up store very open spaced and moving; giving the exhibit a very minimal look.

The highlight of the three-day exhibit was a style master class conducted by fashion icon and TLL’s Style Editor, Bollywood celebrity Malaika Arora on topical issues such as monsoon dressing, fuss-free workwear and accessorizing for a party. To make it more interactive, Malaika styled customers from the audience.

Talking about the initiative, Malaika Arora said, “The pop-up concept is a great acquisition channel, branding technique, and a fantastic way to increase customer interaction.”

The idea, according to the retailer, is to enhance connect with the customers, which otherwise is restrictive because they are an online platform. They want to use the pop-up space as a venue for an interactive time with its customers and also provide a brick-and-mortar experience to them.

Thelabellife.com sees itself as a brand which is able to create moments, which is more than simply showcasing products.

The brainchild of Preeta Sukhtankar, Thelabellife.com is targeted at modern Indian woman and engages with over a million women a day across its website and social media channels.

The brand’s celebrity Style Editors – Malaika Arora, Sussanne Khan, and Bipasha Basu – ‘style’ in-trend pieces across categories including home décor and fashion for the site, at price points that are easily affordable.