Snapdeal to cut down 80 per cent of its employee strength

E-commerce major Snapdeal on Monday revealed that it is facilitating a major layoff in the company, with an agenda to cut down 80 percent of its employee strength.

According to a ANI report: A senior official of the company told that the management has given verbal instructions to their department heads to prepare the list.

Additionally, the official also revealed that the owners of the firm have reversed the merger which was to take place between Snapdeal and Flipkart. Rather, with the money from the sale of Freecharge received (US $50 million), the firm has decided to sack around 1,000 employees out of their present workforce of 1,200, and carry forward with the remaining.

In July last year, the company had over 9,000 employees. However, the management cut down the talent pool down to 1,200, without any notice.

While the remaining employees are backing the Flipkart-Snapdeal merger, in an attempt to save their jobs, the frontrunners on the verge of losing power have decided to dissolve the same.

Flipkart has already offered US $1,750 million split between two back-to-back offers, being one of the highest offers in the industry. However, the founders have postponed the merger for the last two months citing various reasons.

According to sources close to ANI, from last Thursday evening, Kunal Bahl and Rohit Bansal have firmly instructed their business and technical heads to restructure their teams and begin the paperwork for their layoff.