Hindware launches premium brand, ALCHYMI

Hindware, the bathroom products company, unveiled their premium brand ‘ALCHYMI’, curated by Manish Malhotra when they inaugurated their modern concept store Lacasa in Vile Parle, Mumbai earlier this week.

According to a ANI report: Furthermore, they redefined their brand identity with the symbol ‘HW’ and aimed to strengthen their presence with new business initiatives aligned with their 2020 vision.

The Lacasa showroom will have digital integration at every point for easy selection of products where consumers will be provided a smart device to capture their favourite products and then drop all of them into a smart screen for consultancy and building a bathroom of choice.

“Hindware has given many firsts to India, be it EWC couple closet unitas, EWC one piece water saving star rated products, Rimless, Nano WC with 1.5 liters flushing, etc. Today with the rapidly changing times, improved technology and product innovations coming into the category, bathrooms are becoming more personalized yet complex,” VCMD, Hindustan Sanitaryware and Industries Limited (HSIL), Sandip Somany was quoted by ANI as saying.

“The seven new pillars through which the expertise will be brought alive include the helpline, Hindware DreamBath app 2.0, website, Hindware design studio, digitally integrated brand stores, Hindware in-store consultants and Hindware DreamBath book V2. Through these initiatives, we are not only expanding our footprint, but creating a space for our consumers to explore, with our expert help, the perfect fit to their tastes, preferences and lifestyles,” President – Building Products Division, HSIL, Manish Bhatia was quoted by ANI as saying.

Hindware will be stepping up investments across ATL and BTL platforms to promote this new brand identity to engage consumers across multiple touch-points, including the digital media, to enhance visibility. They also revealed a new TVC campaign with brand ambassador Shahrukh Khan.

The company will invest aggressively in setting up ten new Lacasa and over 200 Galleria stores across the country by 2020.