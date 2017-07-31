From Traditional to Global: Gourmet grocery giants of India

2 2 Innovation Drivers in the Gourmet Category

Through a deeper understanding of the trends and product profiles that satisfy the gourmet shoppers’ desire for the unique and interesting, manufacturers, and importers are helping to drive a new wave of innovation in the market. Some of these players are:

Greendot Health Foods Pvt. Ltd. was the first company to launch Nacho Crisps in Indian snacks under the brand name Cornitos. The brand has since grown to include many more exciting and interesting product ranges under its banner.

“What makes Cornitos different is its unique preparation and healthy ingredients. Our Nacho Crisps are cooked in healthier corn oil, which no other brand is using,” says Director, Greendot Health Foods Pvt. Ltd., Vikram Agarwal.

The brand will keep making continuous efforts to foray into segments that interest its target audience. We have a couple of new products coming up later this year,” reveals Agarwal.

Satvikk International, a part of Jain India Group, operates the health food gourmet brand Happilo, which offers a complete range of nuts, dried fruits and fusion food, including homegrown and imported products. Headquartered in Bangalore, the company enjoys over four decades of experience in the food industry, dealing in an exclusive range of dry fruits, dried fruits, spices, healthy seeds, trial mixes, festive gift hampers and more.

“We, at Happilo, are one of the largest importers of dry fruits and dried fruits in southern India. Happilo stands for delivering quality food products of international standards. In the past year of operations, we have not received even a single quality complaint. We have been producing and distributing quality nuts and spices since 1969. With a wide variety of products that cater to every budget and taste, our bestsellers have found their way into the homes and hearts of many households. We have a complete range of imported dry fruits, dried fruits, berries and spices in international quality and world class packaging,” says MD, Satvikk International, Vikas D Nahar.

Happilo products have been well received in the market. Its exotic range of dry fruits and unique products, which are a fusion of nuts, dried fruits and healthy seeds have become the bestsellers in its product catalog. Its Brazil nuts, Macadamia nuts, or the recently launched exclusive mixes of exotic dry fruits, dried fruits and health seeds have all been successful in attracting the attention of health-savvy consumers.

“We are striving to give our customers the largest and best collection of dry fruits, dried fruits and health seeds and working on the extra range of exotic dry fruits and dried fruits in our state of the art facilities which has capacity of producing upto 40,000 units per day,” points out Nahar.

“We started with basic range of dry fruits and dried fruits initially and currently have 34 varieties of health foods. The brand is available with almost all top retailers, be it online platforms like Amazon, Bigbasket, Flipkart, Zopnow or offline stores like HyperCITY, Westside, SPAR, Nilgiris, Foodworld, D-Mart and other major modern trade outlets including those in general trade.

The company has clocked 20 per cent plus growth rate every month for the previous year and is sure of notching up even higher numbers on the back of its various product innovations and its all-out efforts to penetrate the market even deeper.

Sri Roda Foods is a successor company of D.D. Industries and has been in the food business for the past 60 years. The company specializes in the imports of canned and packaged food products from all over the world.

“Our main focus, however, is on European foods, imported mainly from Italy and Spain and our main brands include Figaro, Campagna, Italian Garden, Varvello, Novi, Sica, Duchef, and San Marcos,” says MD, Sri Roda Foods, Deepak Asrani.

The company mostly caters to the institutional segment, including five star hotels and fine dining restaurants. However, some of its products are available in retail as well. Its brands, especially Figaro and its Italian Garden products command a strong presence in market.

P&N Business Ventures Pvt. Ltd., established in 2012, is based out of Chennai. In its earlier avatar, the company was known as P&N Foods and was one of the first set of importers when it began operations in 1999.

“We started with the import of culinary herbs and re-packed the same under the brand name ‘Verdew’, which was a novel product a bit ahead of its time for the Indian market,” says Director, P&N Business Ventures Pvt Ltd., Pranay Gambhir.

The company is part of a bigger business group – Tan Business Ventures, which has under its fold other food businesses such as Splendid Fine Foods and online store coldkart.com It has introduced quite a few international products into the Indian market.

P&N’s own products are mainly targeted for the southern market especially Tamil Nadu but its secondary distribution imported products are aimed at an all India market. All its products are known for their exclusive taste profile and are more focused toward modern trade and online platforms. The company works closely with top retailers and collaborates in terms of product promotion and to expand the reach of its products to the consumers.

On1y is a young gourmet seasonings brand that came into the market in 2013. But it traces its lineage to its 77-year-old parent Jayanti – the agro-commodities business group. Capturing the essence of herbs and spice in grinder bottles and sprinkler tins, On1y is an honest attempt to bring the luxury of fresh ground spice to every household.

“Brand On1y has been specially developed keeping in mind the Indian food culture. On1y identifies with the best of industry practices, systematic processes, stringent quality measures and long-term research on innovative packaging,” says AVP, Brand Head, On1y, Viren Desai.

“India has a huge potential to absorb gourmet and imported food products. Living standards are improving; double income group is expanding and with increasing international travel, the craving for exotic food culture is increasing among the youth. With an increasing number of women joining the workforce along with the growth of disposable income, the gourmet and imported food segment is bound to grow,” explains Desai, whose brand has been growing at a healthy clip of over 30 per cent in the past three years.

The brand is constantly working on building an extensive retail outreach. On1y products have a good presence in all major metros, apart from being available in over 50 Indian cities.

Lovely Bake Studio is a premier European inspired bakery, which offers its guests 100 per cent eggless delicacies, a first-of–its–kind concept in north India. Bolstering Lovely Bake Studio’s presence in the food segment is its sibling, Lovely Sweets, a leading manufacturer and retailer of traditional Indian sweets, also in north India.

“Our product range in both the brands performs extremely well in all formats. Cookies sell all the year round and sales of sweets range picks up during the festival season,” says Founder & CEO, Lovely Bake Studio, Shaishav Mittal.

The company is aggressively designing new gifting concepts for the upcoming festival season and will be introducing innovative gifting options for customers. It is also developing a gluten-free range and low-calorie range of cookies.

“Customers are willing to pay a little more if the product is branded, healthy, nicely packed and hygienically manufactured,” asserts Mittal citing market reports and surveys that point to the fact that nowadays customers are bored of consuming regular biscuits and are looking for innovative functional cookies, which are healthy and tasty.

KBB Nuts Pvt. Ltd. is among the largest nuts and dry fruits business group in India and among the top importers. With over four decades of expertise in the nuts and dry fruits segment, the company offers a wide range of raw and flavoured products for consumers, institutions, HoReCa and other sales channels.

“We promote healthy nuts and nutritious dried fruits like prunes, cranberries, etc. Our brands in the gourmet segment are Tulsi, Gourmia and Magic Nuts with Gourmia Trail Mixes being the latest addition. Tulsi is our flagship brand with almonds as our lead product,” says Director, KBB Nuts Pvt. Ltd., Ritesh Bajaj.

The company’s strongest market is north India but its products have a presence in most major cities and towns across India.

The company is rapidly building its sales team for providing better services across all sales channels. “We get good sales primarily through the conventional channels – modern plus traditional trade. We are also offering our products on the company website and other online portals. B+ and above towns are our key markets. Reasonable pricing of products with increased retail outreach is the basic strategy for taking our products to newer markets and demographics,” informs Bajaj.

To extend its retail outreach, KBB Nuts has been collaborating with retailers through competitive pricing of its products, offering

better margins and by beefing up its distribution service. It conducts regular sampling drives to generate customer awareness or its products.

“In terms of product demand, the consumer preference is slowing shifting and replacing the usual products on the kitchen shelf. Consumers are more open to exploring both traditional and modern health and lifestyle products. We are meeting this demand by offering good quality products at optimum prices sourced from the best suppliers around the world,” says Bajaj.

Eon Naturals Pvt. Ltd, established in 2012, is a prominent importer and supplier of refined edible canola oil.

“We are promoting the health benefits of Canola oil through various mediums to create a healthy society and spread out our reach of healthy products to the masses. Canola oil is growing market as consumers are becoming more aware about the necessity to stay fit and healthy. They need healthy cooking oil options in their kitchen and we have that product and we are promoting it in every possible way,” says Director, Eon Naturals Pvt. Ltd., Raman Khanna.

Eon Naturals is currently focused on Canola oil, but it shall be coming up with a lot more imported category products in the next three months.

“Imported products are witnessing a higher acceptance in urban Indian pockets. Th e experimental nature of the shopper is an encouragement for importers and the formats offering imported and gourmet foods,” observes Khanna.

The strongest markets for Eon Natural’s Canola oil are currently Delhi-NCR, Bangalore and Chennai. The company is right now focusing on metro cities, Tier – 1 and Tier – II cities and is tying up with more players in modern trade, general trade and online trade.

“Modern trade and online trade in India are growing extensively. Sales from these newer formats have even surpassed general trade sales for the imported and gourmet food category. Currently, we have good sales in premium gourmet outlets such as Le Marche, Needs Supermart and many more. In online, we have tie-ups with BigBasket and Grocermax. We are planning to enter more modern trade chains for growing our market share and sales. Also, urban areas remain the target segment of our market,” points out Khanna.

Queens Quinoa is the largest producer of quinoa in India. Quinoa is a superfood, which can be enjoyed across all ages after the initial first year.

“We are looking after the production, processing, value-addition, marketing and awareness creation about quinoa. Our existing range of products includes quinoa grain, quinoa flour, gluten-free quinoa pasta and guilt-free quinoa chips. We have been developing new products category based out of quinoa, which is helping different category of users to start adopting quinoa in their lifestyle,” says Co-Founder, Queens Quinoa, CA. Manish Goyal, adding that quinoa grain is its best-selling product.

“As on date, we are listed across all the metro specific modern trade and also pan-India based retailers where our sales are almost equally distributed,” says Goyal.

Antonio Pina Diaz S.L operates the Spanish saffron brand Pina. The ISO-3632 certified company and its importer arm in India – Indian Products Pvt Ltd. – are both engaged in saffron activity under BRC certification, which guarantees that there is no compromise in terms of the quality and purity of its saffron.

“Quality is Pina’s key USP. We use the Freeze Drying technique, which is our patent technology to dry saffron. It keeps the aroma long lasting,” says COO-India, Antonio Pina Diaz S.L., Vipin Aggarwal.

“There is scope for 100 per cent growth. Our brand sales are increasing every year,” reveals Aggarwal. “We are making consumers aware about the purity aspect of saffron. The results are encouraging as people are now gradually becoming very conscious about purity. Earlier, when people bought saffron, price was the key consideration. Now, when they buy it is the quality that plays on their mind. The consumer is today ready to pay if the product is pure. That is why 1 gm of Pina Supreme sells for an MRP of Rs 1,099, and it is the highest selling unit,” notes Aggarwal.

Pina Supreme is also the company’s best-selling saffron category and is available at all gourmet shops and top F&G retailers pan-India.

Mapleleaf Distribution Pvt. Ltd. has over 15 years of experience in retail and wholesale trade of international foods in India.

“We offer a wide range of Oriental, Mexican and Japanese cuisine apart from ready-to-eat products, confectionery and breakfast category range. Our portfolio supports a total of 380 SKUs, which is a complete supermarket range,” says MD, Mapleleaf Distribution Pvt. Ltd., Niraj Murarka.

The company counts Pantai as its strongest brand in India with Pantai sweet chilli sauces, curry paste, coconut milk and cream and rice vermicelli as top-sellers in its portfolio.

“Our experience in retail and wholesale trade and our association with the HoReCa industry gives us an edge in the international food category, which is the fastest growing segment in India,” says Murarka, pointing out that Mapleleaf’s competitive advantage lies in the fact that it has a complete range of Oriental cuisine products.