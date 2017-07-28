Jabong eyes 25 lakh shoppers, 8x revenue from Big Brand Sale

Fashion e-tailer, Jabong has announced its fashion festival – Big Brand Sale from July 29 to July 31.

The sale is expected to have more than 2,500 international and national brands available at minimum 50 per cent to 80 per cent discount.

Jabong said almost all of its catalogue will be up for sale.

“With this sale Jabong is expecting an 8x increase in its revenue during the event and 30x in the first hour,” Jabong said in a statement.

Jabong said the brands participating in the sale included Nike, Adidas, Puma, Dorothy Perkins, Esprit, Mango, UCB, US Polo, VeroModa, Only, Gas, Mother Care, Gini & Jony, Next, Steve Madden, W, BIBA, Jack & Johns, John Players, Blackberrys, Accessorize, Crocs, Superdry and 2,500 more.

The sale will also see the addition of new brands such as Swarovski and Elite.

“Our loyal customers have already started wish listing and we expect to have Rs 400+ crore worth of items wish listed before the sale starts at midnight of July 29,” Head of Jabong, Gunjan Soni, said in a statement.