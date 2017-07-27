Sauvik Banerjjee, CTO, TataCLiQ

Sauvik Banerjjee has over 20+ years of experience evangelising digital innovation across Europe, UKI, US and other continents.

With over 150 digital product and platform implementations to his credit and he is currently focussed on Omnichannel, deep learning, machine learning, NLP (Natural Language Processing) and innovations on Iot and industrial IoT. HE holds an in depth knowledge of multiple industries from Retail, Telco, Manufacturing, Fintech and heavily focussed on Agri-tech and Healthcare.

According to Banerjjee, the four biggest/ most important changes happening in the world of technology are there is the marriage happening between IoT (Internet of Things) and Robotics, Deep Learning algorithms on Big Data getting augmented by Machine Learning algorithms, commencement of a revolution of natural language processing in our day to day use cases and Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality starting to impact traditional industries.

The three game changing technologies in the space of customer experience are IBM WATSON’s Retail Analytics, Adobe Target’s segmentation driven hyper personalisation and Israel technology organisation NANO REP who have been mastering the art of software bot and deep learning for call centre management and contact centre processes.