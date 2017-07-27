Investigating the myths of self-checkout

In today’s competitive market, self-service has become a foundation for retail innovation and for redefining the customer experience. Tech savvy consumers have been serving themselves at banks, airports, gas stations, and other establishments for years, making self-service necessary to remain competitive and stay relevant. When asked what they liked about self-checkout, shoppers said that they liked the convenience of it, that it was easier to use, and that it was faster than the cashier assisted lines. Even with high consumer acceptance, some retailers are reluctant to abandon the traditional assisted lanes. So how do you, as the retailer, decide to invest in self-service technology? Understanding the facts can help you make the best choice for your business and exceed your shoppers’ expectations.

Myth #1: Self-checkout will be the end of customer service

While many stores are similar in front end design, floor space can vary. When looking at a smaller area it’s easy to wonder how a self-checkout unit could fit. According to NCR’s User Experience Consultants, retailers can fit four to six self-checkout lanes in a space normally reserved for 3 cashier attended checkouts. NCR’s User Experience Consultants work with retailers to ensure the ideal solution is provided for their store environment. For small stores, NCR offers multiple configuration options to let you customize the right solution for your stores’ layout. The NCR SelfServ™ 90 and NCR FastLane SelfServ Express Convertible are additional options that will fit virtually any space. The NCR SelfServ 90 is a card-only solution which can be installed on a countertop, wall, or pedestal mount, offering a small, flexible footprint. It’s also cost-effective since there are no cash and coin modules or a security scale. With the NCR FastLane SelfServ Express Convertible, retailers can maximize the front-end lane availability and ease of service with minimal space required. Using a swivel mount design with a secondary display and pinpad for the shopper, the unit converts from a self-checkout lane to a fully-assisted point-of-sale lane in a matter of seconds, giving you increased service options during peak periods.

Myth #2: My customers would never use it

For those shoppers who are familiar with the technology, NCR FastLane SelfServ Checkout enables quick navigation via a multi-pathing user interface. There is even an option for a ‘no-touch’ transaction which lets shoppers scan, bag, and pay without ever having to touch the screen. Shoppers new to self-checkout, or those needing a bit more help have access to an attendant who oversees the checkout lanes. Because there is a balance between new and familiar shoppers, the attendant has time to closely monitor transactions and address any situation that arises in a quick and efficient manner. Self-checkout lanes are equipped to be faster, easier to use, and convenient. There are truly no demographic boundaries with self-checkout and all shoppers benefit equally from the choice of self-service.

Myth #3: It costs too much

As a retailer, you want to give your customers more, but there is always a cost to consider and budget to maintain. Retailers who have installed self-checkout have seen positive changes in their operational costs. Monitoring report data assists you with understanding when your peak traffic times occur, identifying models for staffing and lane management. Many stores now remain open longer, and some retailers struggle with meeting these expectations while balancing labor costs. With one attendant operating multiple lanes, retailers can open earlier and close later with less labor costs needed for late hour or early riser shifts. More importantly, retailers can better manage front-end labor cost and deliver higher levels of service during peak periods with the addition of self-checkout lanes.

Myth #4: My store is too small for self-checkout

Stores come in all shapes and sizes and so do the average daily sales volumes. While some big box retailers may see several thousand shoppers on a given day, others may see only a few hundred. Self-service tends to be associated with high volume stores, but does that make self-checkout relevant only to that specific environment? The answer is simply no. Retailers have found no store is too small to provide the exceptional customer service that self-checkout lanes offer. Shoppers want things to be easy and fast. Self-checkouts have been deployed to smaller family-owned grocery stores to gas stations. Many retailers have recognized the benefits due to rising labor costs and limited labor pool availability. Don’t let the idea that your store sees less traffic distract from your goal of offering your shoppers more!

Give your customers the latest in self-service and set yourself apart from the competition with self-checkout. Provide them with a solution which is familiar and accepted around the globe.

