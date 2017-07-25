Puneet Kaushik, Sr. Manager – IT & MIS, Savemax Wholesale Club Pvt. Ltd.

Puneet Kaushik is a SAP ABAP certified IT operations professional. He has over 10 years of experience in ERP implementations (sap b1, sap byd, retailwiz, comss), strategy planning, software development, website development, IT infrastructure management, IT operations project management, system administration, service delivery mismanagement and team management.

He is credited with the distinction of driving new IT initiatives and managing complete IT infrastructure.

According to Kaushik, the four biggest/ most important changes happening in the world of technology are maximum use of sensor technology, robotics science will ease production and quality of the products and with the help of the same, driver less car will be the reality very soon and technology like chatbox will help companies to give instant support to customers.

The three game changing technologies in the space of customer experience are mobile POS, digital shelf talkers and chatbot, according to Kaushik.