Noon.com appoints Faraz Khalid CEO

Noon.com, the Middle East’s soon to be launched e-commerce platform, founded by Mohamed Alabbar, has announced the appointment of Faraz Khalid as its Chief Executive Officer.

Faraz Khalid is the Co-founder and former Managing Director of Namshi, the Middle East’s leading fashion online retailer Namshi. He has assumed office at Noon, steering its launch later this year.

Alabbar said in a statement that Noon, which is also backed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, was still on track to launch this year with final work on fulfilment infrastructure and payment systems being completed.

He also said he was confident that Noon’s new CEO Khalid would “deliver an e-commerce platform like no other in the region”.

“Khalid has built a successful e-commerce business in the region, and brings the right domain experience and market knowledge to his role as Noon’s chief executive officer,” he added.

Khalid holds an MBA from The Wharton School and has played an instrumental role in the success of Namshi, which was launched in 2012, and built the region’s largest fashion catalogue with over 700 international brands, the statement said.