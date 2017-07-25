Tesco introduces same-day delivery across UK

Tesco has extended its same-day online grocery delivery service to 300 stores across the UK in a bid to cover 99 per cent of UK households.

Customers can order by 1:00 pm to have their shopping delivered from 7:00 pm onwards and receive an unlimited number of items. The new service is priced between £3 and £8, but it is free for a limited period to members of Tesco’s online delivery membership scheme, Delivery Saver.

Managing Director, Tesco Online, Adrian Letts said in a statement: “Customers tell us they like getting their shopping delivered quickly and conveniently and with our same-day delivery service they can now order by lunch to get their shopping delivered for their evening meal.”

Tesco said same day deliveries had increased 18 percent so far this year.

Earlier this year, Tesco extended its same day click and collect service – allowing customers to pick-up shopping from more than 300 locations across the country.