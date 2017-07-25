HyperCITY introduces Hyper Food Island

HyperCITY Retail (India), one of the largest hypermarket chains in the country has unveiled the ‘Hyper Food Island’ an exclusive section that hosts an assortment of niche international and national brands. Announced at HyperCITY’s flagship store –Malad, the Food Island, brings together some of the finest brands under one roof across categories.

Aligning with the thought of offering ‘Something Fresh Everyday’ – the ‘Hyper Food Island’ aims to provide a range of carefully handpicked products to suit the needs of the contemporary customers, through HyperCITY’s large, modern and exciting format store.

Brands like Doyen, Smoor, Tea Culture of the World, Cool Story, Wingreen’s Farm, RRO- International Cheese, Emporio, Muralidhar Shrikhand, Punjab & Sind and Brownie Cottage are a part of the Hyper Food Island. Through the activity, HyperCITY aims to encourage young innovators and women entrepreneurs to grow and focus on the strength of their businesses, while also allowing them to reach out to a larger set of audience.

Speaking of the announcement, Chief Executive Officer, HyperCITY Retail (India) Ltd., Ramesh Menon said “It has been our constant endeavour to enhance customer experience in our stores and we are pleased to introduce the ‘Hyper Food Island’ a niche assortment of brands. The island is specially curated to embark on the tantalizing culinary journey of our customers”.

Menon added, “We are strong supporters of entrepreneurship, especially women as they are our most powerful customers. At HyperCITY, we have created platforms such as Hyper Budding Chef and Hyper Food Island to encourage food entrepreneurs and boost-up their business skills.”

With HyperCITY’s greatest strength – its customers, the brand has been able to reach a pedestal so high, making it opportune to express gratitude and shower customers with tons of attractive offers on Food, Home and Fashion making the shopping journey even more exciting.