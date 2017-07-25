Devendra Chawla joins Walmart India as COO

Walmart India has roped in former CEO of Future Consumer Devendra Chawla as its Chief Operating Officer, a source close to the company told PTI.

According to a PTI report: Chawla, who had last week quit from Future Consumer — a part of Kishore Biyani-led Future Group, will join as COO Merchandising, Marketing and Omnichannel function at Walmart India. He will report to Walmart India CEO Krish Iyer.

“This appointment is in sync with company’s plans to set up 50 new stores across India over the next three to four years,” the source was quoted by PTI as saying.

A formal announcement of his appointment is expected soon.

Walmart India owns and operates 21 best price modern wholesale stores in nine states across India.

The company is seeking to leverage on Chawla’s expertise in food retail as it looks to scale up its retailer development model ‘Mera Kirana Programme’ to enable small Kiranas serve their customers better, another source told PTI.

Chawla had joined Future Group in January 2009 as the CEO for its private brands business. He had previously worked at Reliance Retail Ltd, Coca-Cola and Asian Paints.