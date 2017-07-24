Manoj Patel, Deputy CIO, House of Anita Dongre

Manoj Patel has worked across traditional boundaries in Information Technology, with a passion for listening and teaching and a focus on helping those who use technology in an organization to work more productively and efficiently.

His experience spans over nineteen years in all facets of Information Technology, across academic, retail and commercial environments. He is a strategist with experience in global functions and a technocrat, with proven track record of delivering value to organizations by effective IT planning and leading new initiatives/ projects during the career span.

According to Patel, the three biggest/most important changes happening in the world of technology are cloud, mobile computing and social media.

The three game changing technologies in the space of customer experience are mobile, live chat and co-browsing and voice of the customer through social media.