Arvind Ltd inks partnership with KVIC

Arvind Limited, India’s leading textile to retail conglomerate and Khadi & Village Industries Commission (KVIC) have signed an agreement, certifying Arvind’s Khadi products to be presented to the world with a Khadi mark. Arvind limited can use Khadi mark for the period of 5 years starting from July 21, 2017. With this partnership, Arvind aims at taking their Khadi denim to international market which in turn presents itself with more employment opportunities.

The global denim giant has been a leading actor in the revival of the most sustainable fabric in the world; presenting it in its new, global avatar, as Khadi denim – hand-spun, hand-dyed, and handwoven by artisanal communities from across the villages of India. Arvind’s Khadi Denim represents the organization’s core values of Design, Innovation, and Sustainability, and this event is a testimony to Arvind’s commitment to the cause.

Commenting on this occasion, Executive Director- Arvind, Punit Lalbhai added, “Taking Khadi to the world is only the beginning for Arvind Denim. The group’s vision is to build a substantially scalable supply chain platform, capable of servicing large international brand requirements. Several of Arvind’s potential clients are major fashion brands which have expressed interest in creating their clothing lines around Khadi Denim. What’s exciting is Arvind engages entire communities of artisans in the production of modern Khadi. Such a unique value chain facilitates not only sustainable fashion, but empowers families across Indian villages, giving them access to a better way of life.”

The dignitaries present at the signing of this partnership included Punit Lalbhai, Executive Director – Arvind Limited, Vinai Kumar Saxena – Chairman, KVIC, Usha Suresh, CEO – KVIC and KS Rao, Deputy CEO – KVIC.