Haldiram Group of Companies: A delicious growth story

The Delhi NCR-based Haldiram Group of Companies is a leading manufacturer of namkeens, sweets, western snacks, and ready-to-eat food ranges, under the trademark ‘Haldiram’s’. The group caters to the North Indian and foreign markets and also runs a chain of restaurants-cum-showrooms in North India.

The group companies are promoted by two first generation entrepreneurs, M L Agarwal (Group Chairman) and M S Agarwal (Group Vice Chairman), having more than 35 years of experience each in this line of business.

Haldiram’s launched its first retail outlet in Delhi in 1983, and since then there has been no looking back. From being a small snack company to launching food retail outlets, to exporting its wide range of products to various countries in due course of time, the brand’s journey has been one of highs.

Known for setting trends, Halidram’s was the first company in India to introduce branded namkeens. It then went on to pioneer new ways of packaging these namkeens. It also taught India that how traditional street food could be consumed in a hygienic environment.