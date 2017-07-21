Jashbir Morzaria, GM- IT, Hardcastle Restaurants Pvt. Ltd.

Jashbir Morzaria is a dynamic professional with a track record in achieving business objectives through strategic planning, process design and change management.

He is an experience in working with startup, rapid growth and established corporations. He holds command across project lifecycle: conceptual design, feasibility, business case, implementation, and benefits realization.

According to Morzaria, the three biggest/ most important changes happening in the world of technology are digital transformation, IoT and big data.

The three game changing technologies in the space of customer experience are AI, speech recognition and AR, shared Morzaria.