Future Group’s Devendra Chawla quits

Future Consumer, a part of Kishore Biyani-led Future Group, on Thursday said its CEO Devendra Chawla has resigned from the company.

According to a PTI report: “Devendra Chawla, the chief executive officer of the company has tendered his resignation from the services of the company,” Future Consumer said in a BSE filing.

The company, however, did not disclose the reason behind Chawla’s resignation which would be effective from 31 July.

A member of Future Consumer strategic business team, Sadashiv Nayak, will take up Chawla’s place as an interim, the company said.