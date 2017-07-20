Gurpreet Singh Bhatia, CEO, Reliance Vision Express Pvt. Ltd.

Gurpreet Singh Bhatia is a retail and hospitality professional with over 21 years of experience. Have been a part of initial setup teams in defining consumer service deliverables, retail operations and managing P&L responsibilities.

Bhatia’s experience in retail spans across supermarkets, hypermarkets, apparels and hospitality.

According to Bhatia, the three biggest/ most important changes happening in the world of technology are mobile technology, Omnichannel platforms and customer experience.

The three game changing technologies in the space of customer experience are mobile, e-commerce and AI, shared Bhatia.