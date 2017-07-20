ShopClues introduces its first home decor label Home Berry

ShopClues, India’s first and largest online marketplace has introduced its own home décor and furnishing exclusive label, called Home Berry.

The exclusive label is an affordable range of bed and bath linen, including washroom towels and designer bedsheets with pillow covers. These products are designed for the Indian customers who want good quality branded furnishing but at affordable prices.

This effort has been aligned with Shopclues’ merchant first approach where their top rated chosen merchants double as manufacturing partners and work closely with ShopClues to ensure control on quality, branding and pricing.

Keeping in mind the brand’s philosophy of providing quality products in a pocket friendly budget, products under the Home Berry label are priced below Rs 500. By the next quarter, Shopclues aim to target 20 per cent of total sales in Home & Kitchen category through Home Berry.

Speaking on this occasion, Co-Founder and CBO, ShopClues, Radhika Aggarwal, said, “We at ShopClues have always been proud of the fact that we are the preferred e-commerce destination for Bharat, the Tier III and IV towns of India. In the age of brands and labels being launched almost every day for the urban population of India, we are catering to the other side of India, which is looking for branded affordable home décor solutions, which can help them make their homes look good.”

“Moreover, the products in our exclusive label are painstakingly selected and developed from our dedicated merchant partners who have been working with us for years. We provide quality and amazing range, and most importantly, value. This is just a beginning for us. We look forward to launching exclusive labels across categories in the future, to bridge the gap of good value labels in the market.” she further added.

Home Berry products come with variety of designs and each product is thoughtfully crafted for Indian homes. To enhance its consumer experience, ShopClues runs these products through a five point quality check under Surety Program which makes them the right offering as per the price point. The brand plans to further grow the category to include products like bean bags, curtains, rugs and cushion covers, Shoe racks, Wall Clocks etc. by Q4 2017.