Indian consumers are well versed with luxury: Longchamp Artistic Director

French luxury house Longchamp has completed an year in Indian market and Sophie Delafontaine, the Artistic Director of the brand says that the Indian luxury market has surely seen a boom in the recent years and credit goes to well versed consumers.

“The Indian luxury market has surely seen a boom in the recent years. With the entry of some of the world’s most prestigious and sought after brands in the country, Indian consumers are well versed and exposed with this space. We see India as a market with great potential and are sure that everyone will identify and love the brand.” Delafontaine told IANS during her debut visit to India.

Delafontaine was immersed in the world of Longchamp from her earliest years. With her parents and two brothers, she lived above the tobacco store on boulevard Poissonniere where, in 1948, her grandfather founded Longchamp, selling leather-covered pipes to Allied soldiers after the liberation of Paris.

The brand launched their first store in Capital in July last year and the lady feels that the the brand’s craftsmanship on luggage, handbags, accessories, shoes and ready-to-wear collections, has done well with the Indian masses.

“Longchamp has completed its first year in India and the journey has been phenomenal so far. We have received immense love from our Indian consumers.”

“When we first came in, there were apprehensions about the awareness the brand held for the Indian consumer, however the reactions we have received have been overwhelming and a driving force for our decision to open doors in Mumbai, the fashion capital of India,” said Delafontaine by adding that they are looking forward to the opening of the Mumbai store now.

She also feels that India is an important market for her brand just like France, Britain, Dubai, Italy, Japan, US, Canada, Singapore, Spain, HongKong and Switzerland

“All our markets hold important significance for us, not merely in terms of numbers but in terms of the sentiment that our consumers invest in and the artistic aesthetics that we draw upon from each market that we enter. Every market brings us a fresh eye to our brand and products,” she said.

The brand symbolizes well with women who are independent, dynamic, strong yet feminine at the same time.

“She embodies an attitude and a state of mind that shows that she is free yet bound by tradition and values. The brand transcends age barriers and has something in the collection that would appeal to people from all age groups and walks of life. We also have a range specially designed for men. The same has been designed keeping in mind today’s young man who is dynamic and always on the go,” said Delafontaine, who was made a Knight of the Order of Merit in October 2010.